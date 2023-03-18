Bitcoin Believers Revel In Told-You-So Moment, Big Rally As Banks Crumble

It’s true that in the wake of last year’s series of crypto blowups, including the implosion of digital-asset exchange FTX and all the dominos in the crypto-lending space that fell after it, trust in the intermediaries of the digital-asset market is arguably as low, if not lower, than faith in regional banks. Yet nothing at all changed about the rules dictating the growth of Bitcoin supply, a stark contrast to the improvisational and hard-to-predict responses from central banks and governments to the turmoil in traditional banking.