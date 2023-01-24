Binance Acknowledges Storing User Funds With Collateral in Error

Cryptocurrencies are often only compatible with the blockchain they were built on, meaning developers have had to figure out ways that allow them to use tokens like Bitcoin elsewhere. Binance mints billions of dollars’ worth of its own versions of third-party tokens like Ether, Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT to make them usable on other blockchains, such as the platform’s own BNB Smart Chain and BNB Beacon Chain.