Biden Tells Netanyahu: Gaza Hospital Explosion Likely Done By 'Other Team', Not Israel

Biden made the comments during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after landing in Tel Aviv on a solidarity visit to express support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas-led Palestinian factions.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you," he told Netanyahu, publicly endorsing Israeli contention.

He added that there were 'a lot of people out there' who weren't sure what caused the explosion at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the centre of Gaza.

Hundreds of people were killed in the hospital blast for which Hamas and Israel traded charges holding each other responsible for the incident. Israel has blamed a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad, a claim rejected by the militant group.