Biden To Visit Israel, Jordan In Bid To Keep War From Escalating

Biden’s visit to the region, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes at a critical time. Israel has said it is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza to “wipe out” Hamas after the group, designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, launched an Oct. 7 attack, killing 1,300 people and kidnapping around 200, in the deadliest assault on the Jewish state in decades. Israel has blockaded Gaza and launched thousands of air strikes.