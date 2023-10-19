Biden Says Egypt Will Allow Up To 20 Aid Shipments Into Gaza
Biden told that the Egypt gave him the assurance during a phone conversation following the US president’s visit to Israel.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza, a breakthrough in getting much-needed supplies into the territory.
Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One that the Egyptian leader gave him the assurance during a phone conversation following the US president’s visit to Israel. The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has remained closed, preventing food, water and medical supplies from entering.
The president said the gate might not open until Friday to provide time for road repairs.
“This has been a very blunt negotiation,” Biden said. “We want to get as many of the trucks out as possible.”
Getting relief supplies to Gaza was one of the president’s top goals in his trip to the Middle East. But the effort suffered a setback when Arab leaders, including Sisi, canceled a planned meeting with Biden in Jordan following a deadly hospital blast in Gaza, which Arab nations blamed on Israel.
Earlier: Israel Says Gaza Can Get Aid Via Egypt If Hamas Doesn’t Take It
Israel, the US and independent intelligence experts said the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.
Biden said he had received “no pushback” from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.
Netanyahu’s office said it would not prevent humanitarian aid from going from Egypt into southern Gaza, as long as there are measures in place to prevent it from being transferred to Hamas, the militant group that controls the strip and carried out the Oct. 7 massacre on Israel that killed more than 1,400.
Israel has carried out mass airstrikes on Gaza in response, killing thousands of Palestinians, and is preparing for a possible ground invasion.
