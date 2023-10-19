Biden’s Whirlwind Israel Trip Fails To Calm Fears Of Wider Middle East Conflict 

He also tried to allay concerns about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel gears up for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas after its Oct. 7 attacks killed 1,400 Israelis. On his way home, Biden said he’d won agreement from Egypt to allow 20 trucks of aid across the border but they may not move before Friday, when the road is due to be repaired. Israeli officials said they would allow supplies in only if they could be sure they weren’t diverted to Hamas, which the US and EU have designated a terrorist group.