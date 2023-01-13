Everything We Know About Biden’s Classified Documents Discovery So Far

It’s unclear. Biden himself said he was “surprised” to learn about the first discovery at the Penn Biden office, and that he didn’t know it included. CNN has reported that Biden’s attorneys turned over 10 documents with classified markings in the first batch, some of which were labeled with the highest level of government classification. The material included information about Iran and Ukraine. The White House has declined to confirm that report and has provided no details about the documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home.