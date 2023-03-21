Barricades Go Up In New York Ahead of Possible Trump Indictment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: NYPD drop off metal barricades in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on March 20, 2023 in New York City. The barricades were set up as Michael Cohen was asked to appear as a rebuttal witness at the district attorney's office. The grand jury is expected to hear testimony from Robert J. Costello, a lawyer and former legal advisor to Cohen. He has been a key witness in DA Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Donald Trump's involvement in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Costello is appearing at the request of Trump's lawyers with the grand jury expecting to vote soon on whether to indict the former president. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)