Bank Earnings To Give Further Insight To Recession Question

Wednesday: Like rival Goldman, Morgan Stanley (MS US) could be asked by investors to elaborate on the possible ramifications of UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse on its business. Cost control as well as fee-based flows will also be scrutinized for implications on its outlook, Bloomberg Intelligence says. Consensus sees the wealth management unit reporting $24 billion in fee-based inflows for the first quarter, 85% down from the last period. Net revenue at the segment, another closely watched metric, is projected to gain 9%, an improvement from the 0.4% fall last year. Jefferies says the unit is well positioned to expand market share in light of recent regional bank collapses. Morgan Stanley reports before the opening bell.