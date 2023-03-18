Bankman-Fried Close To Proposing Revised Bail Package To Judge

Kaplan banned the use of VPNs on Feb. 14 after it emerged that Bankman-Fried, 30, had used one — just to watch football, his lawyers say. Kaplan, 78, had put encryption apps such as Signal off limits for fear the defendant could seek to influence potential witnesses, and he couldn’t be sure Bankman-Fried had used the VPN only to see the games, especially when most fans had happily followed the gridiron action without one.