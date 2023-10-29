Bangladesh Police Detain Opposition Leader After Clashes
Police took into custody Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, from his home on Sunday.
(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh authorities detained a senior opposition leader after deadly clashes at an anti-government rally killed at least two people, including a policeman, and injured many others.
Police took into custody Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the largest opposition group, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, from his home on Sunday, his wife, Rahat Ara Begum, told reporters in the capital Dhaka.
Television footage showed the BNP leader waving to his supporters and journalists as he was driven away in a vehicle.
The police locked the main gate to the BNP headquarters in Dhaka and declared the site a “crime scene” after breaking up the protests with tear gas shells and rubber bullets on Saturday.
BNP supporters clashed with police in the central district of Narayanganj on Sunday while the party enforces a nationwide shutdown, locally known as hartal.
The government expanded a crackdown on the opposition after scores of supporters clashed with the police in street battles on Saturday. A mob beat a police constable to death in a daylight lynching that Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said was carried out by BNP loyalists.
The clashes also killed an opposition activist on Saturday.
At a media briefing, Home Minister Khan did not explain why Mirza Fakhrul Islam, 75, was detained, but said the police would press charges against those responsible for every attack – on the chief justice’s house, the police hospital and vehicles.
“One policeman was brutally murdered and another policeman is battling for life in the hospital. Legal action has just started,” Khan said.
(Updates with reporting from media briefing)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.