Asean Latest: Blinken Faces Off With China, Russia Top Diplomats
Top diplomats from Asean will be seeking to cool tensions between its two most important partners.
(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are addressing Southeast Asian counterparts in Jakarta on Friday in a forum where they’ll likely cast their views on regional security amid mounting geopolitical tensions.
Blinken and Wang in a meeting Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum sought to maintain dialogue even after ties were roiled anew by allegations that Chinese hackers had breached US officials’ email accounts. The two sides also aired their differences with the US raising the hacking issue, while Wang said the US should stop suppressing China’s economic development.
Beijing’s description of the meeting was harder-edged. While also calling the meeting constructive, the foreign ministry said Wang told Blinken the US must remove all “unjustifiable, illegal sanctions” against China.
Top diplomats from Asean will be seeking to cool tensions between its two most important partners, while the grouping continues to press countries like Russia to back away from ever using nuclear weapons as Moscow presses ahead with its war in Ukraine.
Jokowi Calls on Asean Delegates to Be Ice Breaker (9:30 a.m)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Asean delegates to solve crucial problems in the region, not to make them worse. Asean must not become a place of competition or become a proxy for any country, he said.
The leader, known as “Jokowi,” drew on a local proverb, saying: “We can be winners without humiliating others, without defeating others. Therefore, I invite all of us to be honorable winners.”
China Says Ties with Australia Improved (8:42 a.m.)
Wang said the relationship between Beijing and Canberra has stopped spiraling and returned to stability at a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Jakarta on Thursday, according to a statement posted on China’s foreign ministry website.
China’s top diplomat urged both sides to stick to resume exchanges and cooperation across all levels, and handle differences appropriately. Wang expressed hopes that Australia will be able to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in the country.
China Tells Blinken Actions Needed to Stabilize Ties (11:39 p.m)
Wang told Blinken that the US should stop suppressing China’s economic, trade and technology development, according to a government statement from the Asian nation. He also urged the US to end sanctions against China during that meeting.
Asean Calls for End of Hostilities in Ukraine (11:00 p.m.)
Foreign ministers from the regional group called on the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the need for a genuine dialogue, according to a joint communiqué.
“With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continued to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity,” the statement said.
Group Condemns Violence in Myanmar (11:00 p.m.)
Asean has condemned the continued acts of violence in Myanmar, one of its member states, including the use of air strikes, artillery shelling, and destruction of public facilities, according to a joint communiqué by Asean foreign ministers. All parties should “immediately halt indiscriminate violence, denounce any escalation, and create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogue,” the statement said.
The group has been trying to pursue a so-called five-point peace proposal for Myanmar that would include ending violence and committing to free elections but there hasn’t been much progress.
