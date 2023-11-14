Argentina’s Election Isn’t Just High Stakes for Argentina — But for China, Too

China’s investments in Argentina only reflect a fraction of its overall influence in Latin America, where it’s chipped away at the US’s dominance in recent decades. Through Belt and Road, China has poured billions into the construction of roads, bridges, trains, power grids and energy plants across the region. It’s also turned its attention toward governors instead of just national leaders, building relationships that have allowed it to invest in even the most remote areas, as it’s charged ahead to become South America’s No. 1 trading partner. Still, the US provides more foreign direct investment than any other country in Argentina, totaling $132 billion over the past decade, according to government figures.