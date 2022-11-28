Apple To Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult At China Plant

The tumult in iPhone City, as the Zhengzhou complex is known, is a stark reminder of the risks for Apple of its vast supply chain in China. Foxconn endeavored to quell protests -- largely driven by new hires arriving at Zhengzhou and rejecting onerous Covid controls -- by offering a bonus to any workers choosing to return home. Over the weekend, it added a bonus of as much as $1,800 per month for full-time employees staying at the factory through December and January.