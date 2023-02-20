‘Ant-Man’ Is First Big Film Of 2023 With $120 Million Debut
(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’sgenerated a $105.5 million in ticket sales domestically in the initial three days of its opening weekend, becoming the first blockbuster movie release of the year.
The super-hero film from the company’s Marvel unit exceeded forecasts, which Disney had put at $95 million at the start of the weekend. BoxofficePro had estimated the first three days at $103 million. The film took in an estimated $120 million in US and Canadian theaters over the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Disney said in a statement Monday.
The third installment of the Ant-Man series, delivered the highest opening of the three. The previous pictures took in $57.2 million in 2015 and $75.8 million in 2018 in their domestic debuts, respectively.
The latest film, which ushers in a fifth phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. Reviews from critics were mostly poor, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with many finding the dialog and plot lacking excitement. Audiences rated it higher.
Rudd plays the title character, donning a supersuit that gives him the ability to shrink or grow, and confers added strength.
