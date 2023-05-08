An Oil Tanker Ablaze In The South China Sea Is A Global Problem

An Aframax-class crude oil tanker observed in Iranian waters last year, the Pablo underlines the risks that come with the expansion of a dark fleet of aging vessels moving sanctioned oil around the globe. Since the wave of sanctions that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — including the price caps imposed by the Group of Seven, intended to limit oil cash going back to the Kremlin — observers in the oil trading community have reported the purchase of hundreds of old tankers by undisclosed buyers.