Amazon To Offer Its Original Movies And Films On Other Sites

An employee walks past a posters for Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video streaming service at the company's office campus in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Amazon's only company-owned campus outside the U.S. opened at the end of August on the other side of the globe, thousands of miles from their Seattle headquarters. The 15-storey building towers over the landscape in Hyderabad's technology and financial district, signaling the giant online retailer's ambitions to expand in one of the world's fastest-growing retail markets.