BQPrimeWorldHurricane Idalia: All You Need To Know About This Tropical Storm
ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricane Idalia: All You Need To Know About This Tropical Storm

Find out everything you need to know about Hurricane Idalia, from its formation to the rescue efforts underway.

31 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Floodwaters inundate roads in Florida as Hurricane Idalia crashes ashore. Pic/Twitter</p><p></p></div>
Floodwaters inundate roads in Florida as Hurricane Idalia crashes ashore. Pic/Twitter

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday. Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were told to leave as Idalia gained strength.

Earlier, Hurricane Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it headed towards Florida’s west coast, where it threatened to unleash floods and trigger blackouts. Idalia's maximum sustained winds reached 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, with a "catastrophic storm surge" nearing the state’s Big Bend region, the US National Hurricane Center said.

What Is Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane that made landfall in Florida on August 30, 2023. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Idalia formed in the Atlantic Ocean on August 25, 2023, and quickly strengthened into a hurricane. It reached Category 3 status on August 29, and made landfall in Florida the next day.

Hurricane Idalia Live Tracker

Hurricane Idalia Affected Areas

Idalia caused widespread damage in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, with power outages, flooding, and wind damage.

After making landfall in Florida, Idalia weakened to a tropical storm, but it continued to cause damage as it moved across Georgia and South Carolina. The storm's heavy rains caused flooding in many areas, and its strong winds downed trees and power lines.

Hurricane Idalia: Rescue Measures

Emergency crews are using boats, helicopters, and other vehicles to reach people who are stranded or trapped. The Florida National Guard has also been deployed to assist with rescue efforts. The Guard has provided helicopters, high-water vehicles, and other resources to help with the search and rescue mission. Even the locals banded together, clearing away rubble, mending broken infrastructures.

Hurricane Idalia: Government Advisory

The National Hurricane Center Miami sent out an advisory at 2 am EDT that Idalia is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue overnight. An eastward to east-southeastward motion is forecast to begin later today and continue through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will move near or along the coast of South Carolina overnight and then just offshore of the coast of North Carolina today. Idalia will then move over the western Atlantic into the weekend.

ALSO READ

California Braces For ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding From Hurricane

Opinion
California Braces For ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding From Hurricane
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT