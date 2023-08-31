Hurricane Idalia: All You Need To Know About This Tropical Storm
Find out everything you need to know about Hurricane Idalia, from its formation to the rescue efforts underway.
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday. Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were told to leave as Idalia gained strength.
Earlier, Hurricane Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it headed towards Florida’s west coast, where it threatened to unleash floods and trigger blackouts. Idalia's maximum sustained winds reached 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, with a "catastrophic storm surge" nearing the state’s Big Bend region, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane #Idalia's rapid intensification over the past 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/L2LhpS2QXY— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023
What Is Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane that made landfall in Florida on August 30, 2023. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Idalia formed in the Atlantic Ocean on August 25, 2023, and quickly strengthened into a hurricane. It reached Category 3 status on August 29, and made landfall in Florida the next day.
Hurricane Idalia caused devastating damage to homes in Florida's Big Bend with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. pic.twitter.com/IbZiC201WE— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023
Hurricane Idalia Live Tracker
Hurricane Idalia Affected Areas
Idalia caused widespread damage in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, with power outages, flooding, and wind damage.
After making landfall in Florida, Idalia weakened to a tropical storm, but it continued to cause damage as it moved across Georgia and South Carolina. The storm's heavy rains caused flooding in many areas, and its strong winds downed trees and power lines.
Hurricane Idalia unleashed dangerous storm surge and flash flooding as it made landfall in Florida's Big Bend today. pic.twitter.com/9S6o98kwNm— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023
Search and rescue ongoing on horseshoe Beach. Hit very bad @accuweather #FLwx #Idalia pic.twitter.com/7VxnWZw2i6— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 30, 2023
Powerful winds from #Hurricane #Idalia blew trees down on homes in Perry, Florida. Streets are blocked.— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) August 30, 2023
LIVE coverage on @AccuWeather pic.twitter.com/JcMhSYXEMp
Hurricane Idalia: Rescue Measures
Emergency crews are using boats, helicopters, and other vehicles to reach people who are stranded or trapped. The Florida National Guard has also been deployed to assist with rescue efforts. The Guard has provided helicopters, high-water vehicles, and other resources to help with the search and rescue mission. Even the locals banded together, clearing away rubble, mending broken infrastructures.
Hurricane Idalia: Government Advisory
The National Hurricane Center Miami sent out an advisory at 2 am EDT that Idalia is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue overnight. An eastward to east-southeastward motion is forecast to begin later today and continue through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will move near or along the coast of South Carolina overnight and then just offshore of the coast of North Carolina today. Idalia will then move over the western Atlantic into the weekend.