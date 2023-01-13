Alibaba, Tencent Fall on Report Beijing Taking Golden Shares

Chinese state organs have for years invested billions of dollars into high-profile private firms startups from Didi Global Inc. to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. In recent years, as Beijing clamped down on every sphere of the internet, official agencies have also taken nominal stakes of typically 1% — a golden share that in theory allows Beijing to nominate directors or sway and veto important company decisions. TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. and Weibo Corp. are among the major internet firms to have disclosed that sort of arrangement.