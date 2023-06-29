NYC Air Quality Alerts Return, Flights Canceled: Weather Watch

All the heat is going to melt a lot of snow that is still in the mountains, so flood warnings and watches are up in the Sierra Nevada. As this coincides with the Fourth of July holiday, it means people swimming in the mountain streams risk freezing in cold snowmelt water or being swept downstream. People are warned not to leave pets and children wandering around the edges of mountain waters.In other weather news:El Nino: New Zealand could face an El Nino weather pattern in late winter or early spring, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says in its Seasonal Climate Outlook Thursday in Wellington.UK: The nation needs more planning around securing the water supplies due to rising demand and record hot weather.