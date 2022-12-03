First Glimpse Of Northrop's Stealthy B-21 Bomber To Be Offered By US Air Force

In part, that’s because the Air Force has had extra funds to devote to the B-21 after Northrop bid less than expected when it beat Boeing Co. for the contract in 2015. “I think they recognize some of the challenges they had with the B-2’s,” Mak said. She cited the decision to build six test B-21s on the same line that will be used in full production. “That’s good learning,” she said.