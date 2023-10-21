Gaza Gets Aid Flows For First Time Since Israel-Hamas War Began
(Bloomberg) -- Vital aid began crossing into Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted two weeks ago, TV footage showed, fulfilling a key demand of US, EU and Arab leaders as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory worsens.
Around 20 trucks carrying aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point on Saturday morning, Egyptian TV channel Extra News reported.
The development comes as Middle Eastern, European and Chinese officials prepare to gather in Cairo for a crisis summit. They may reiterate calls for a de-escalation as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory and prepares for a ground assault.
Egypt has emerged as a key player as world powers seek to ensure Gaza gets supplies of water, food and power. Israel put the enclave under a total siege after Hamas, which rules Gaza, sent militants rampaging through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,400 people.
The opening of Rafah, the only non-Israeli border crossing that Gaza has, has been complicated by the need for Egypt, Israel and Hamas to all agree for it to happen. Egypt and Israel have blamed each other and Hamas for Rafah staying shut until now.
It’s unclear how long the crossing will be open and whether foreigners will be allowed out. The US embassy in Israel said American citizens may get a chance to leave on Saturday. Still, it warned the situation was fluid and chaotic.
“If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said. “We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing.”
Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.
