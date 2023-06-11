AI Robots Can’t Clean Our Plastic-Plagued Oceans Alone

But even if the algorithms work perfectly, how you choose to use them matters – and there are plenty of well-documented issues with these projects. The Ocean Cleanup, for example, has simply re-invented trawl fishing, but for plastic. That comes with risks for ocean life and biodiversity – the very thing it’s trying to save. By its own estimates, tens of thousands of small sea creatures such as crustaceans, fish, jellyfish and squid could potentially get caught in the nets even when the system is used at its slowest speed. During the first 12 trips of its trawl-net system to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, The Ocean Cleanup caught 193,832 kg of plastic along with 667 kg of so-called bycatch, consisting mostly of fish, sharks, mollusks and sea turtles. While that’s a lot more plastic than marine life, there’s a cost-benefit analysis to consider. What’s more, the huge nets are towed by diesel-powered ships, making the process extremely carbon intensive.