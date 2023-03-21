Chatbots’ ‘Alarming’ Output Prompts U.S. Senator To Query Tech Giants On Safety

Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, wrote to the chief executive officers of OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Snapchat owner Snap Inc. — all of which are building and distributing AI technology that lets users ask questions, get advice and generate text in various forms. Calling some of the output of these software programs “alarming,” Bennet asked the CEOs to respond to questions about how the companies assess, mitigate and audit their AI services and the models behind them by April 28, focusing mainly on how they are keeping young users safe.