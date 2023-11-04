140 People Killed As Strong Earthquake Jolts Nepal

At least 140 people were killed and several others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal just before midnight on Friday, destroying hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region in the most devastating tremor since 2015.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm.

It is the most devastating earthquake in the country since the 2015 earthquake that killed around 9,000 people in the country and injured more than 22,000 people.