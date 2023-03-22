11 Dead As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in Afghanistan shook Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country, injuring over 160 others, and causing many buildings to collapse, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Two persons were also killed in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.

The earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Tremors were also felt in many parts of north India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region.

In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat, and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.