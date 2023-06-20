Yoga Day 2023: 7 Yoga Asanas For Beginners

The 9th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated globally on Wednesday, June 21.
Ahead of International Yoga Day 2023, discover these 7 yoga poses that are easy for beginners.
According to yogabasics.com, Mountain Pose is a foundational pose that is great for beginners and experienced yogis alike.
According to verywellfit.com, Child's Pose is yoga's most important resting posture and it is a nice way to gently stretch various parts of your body.
According to Yoga Journal, Adho Mukha Svanasana is one of the most widely recognized yoga postures. It is equal parts strengthening and stretching.
Virabhadrasana 2 (Warrior 2 Pose), enhances the strength and stamina of beginner and advanced yogis alike, as per Yoga Journal.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana) is a versatile pose. It can be performed dynamically or restoratively, as a strengthener or as a resting pose.
Savasana or Shavasana is a relaxing pose, usually performed at the end of the yoga session.
As per The Art of Living, Padmasana or Lotus position is a cross-legged yoga posture which helps deepen meditation by calming the mind and alleviating various physical ailments.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult your doctor or other health care provider before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.