Yatharth Hospital IPO: 5 Easy Steps To Check Allotment Status Online

The allotment date for the Yatharth Hospital IPO is likely to be Wednesday, August 2.

Updated On 09:28 AM IST, 02 Aug 2023

If you're looking to check the allotment status of Yatharth Hospital's recent IPO, then follow these five easy steps. But before that, lets take a quick look at the IPO's performance.

Subscription Status Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 36.16 times as of the end of the third day, which was July 28, 2023.

- Total Subscription: 36.16 times

- Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs): 85.10 times

- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) contribution: 27.7%

- Non-institutional Investors: 37.22 times

- Retail Investors: 8.34 times

Subscription Status Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 3.03 times as of 5 p.m. on July 27, 2023.

- Institutional Investors: 0.29 times or 29%

- Non-institutional Investors: 5.85 times

- Retail Investors: 3.36 times

Subscription Status Day 1:

The IPO was fully subscribed 1.08 times as of 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023.

- Institutional Investors: 0.26 times or 26%

- Non-institutional Investors: 1.77 times

- Retail Investors: 1.25 times

Where Can You Check The Allotment Status?

There are two ways to check the allotment status of the Yatharth Hospital IPO:

1) BSE website

2) IPO registrar's Link Intime website

How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

Step 1) Visit the IPO Application status page on the official BSE website, <- tap this link.

Step 2) Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."

Step 3) In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."

Step 4) Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.

Step 5) Complete the captcha or security check and Click on the "Submit" button.

How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website

Step 1) Visit the IPO Application status page on the official Link Intime website, <- tap this link.

Step 2) Select the IPO name from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized)

Step 3) Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account ID, or PAN number.

Step 4) Provide the relevant details of the selected mode in step 2.

Step 5) Fill the captcha accurately for security purposes and Click on the "Submit" button.

Yatharth Hospital IPO Listing Date

The shares of Yatharth Hospital IPO will be listed on the stock exchanges on Monday, August 7.

