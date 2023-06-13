Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Xiaomi's latest Android tablet launched on June 13.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 26,999.
6 GB + 128 GB - Rs 26,999
8 GB + 256 GB - Rs 28,999
Interested buyers can get flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount with ICICI & HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Credit EMI
Processor: Snapdragon™ 870
Display Size: 27.94cm (11 inches)
Battery: 8840mAh
Speaker: 4 speakers Dolby Atmos® supported
Rear camera: 13MP, 4k | 30fps, 1080p | 30fps, 720 | 30fps
Front camera: 8 MP, 1080p | 30fps, 720p | 30fps
Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in 2 colours: Graphite Grey And Mist Blue
The sale will start on 21st June at 12 noon. The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold via mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi stores.