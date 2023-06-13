Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Xiaomi's latest Android tablet launched on June 13.

Updated On 1:46 PM IST

Xiaomi Pad 6: Price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 26,999.

  • 6 GB + 128 GB - Rs 26,999

  • 8 GB + 256 GB - Rs 28,999

Interested buyers can get flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount with ICICI & HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Credit EMI

Xiaomi Pad 6: Features And Specifications 

  • Processor: Snapdragon™ 870

  • Display Size: 27.94cm (11 inches)

  • Battery: 8840mAh

  • Speaker: 4 speakers Dolby Atmos® supported

Xiaomi Pad 6: Camera 

  • Rear camera: 13MP, 4k | 30fps, 1080p | 30fps, 720 | 30fps

  • Front camera: 8 MP, 1080p | 30fps, 720p | 30fps

Xiaomi Pad 6 Colour Options 

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in 2 colours: Graphite Grey And Mist Blue

Xiaomi Pad 6 Sale And Availability

The sale will start on 21st June at 12 noon. The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold via mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi stores.

