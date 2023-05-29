WTC Final 2023: Team India Players Begin Their Preparations In The UK

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval from June 7.

Updated On 5:33 PM IST

Team India Members Arrive In UK

Team India members Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat among others have reached the United Kingdom for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Preparations Begin For WTC Final

The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of Team India players kick-starting their preparations for the WTC Final 2023. In one of the pictures, R Ashwin was seen bowling in the team's new training kit.

In another photo shared by the BCCI, Virat Kohli was seen training with pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Team India's New Training Kit

Last week, the BCCI unveiled Team India's new training kit by Adidas. Global sportswear brand Adidas is the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team.

WTC Final 2023 Date

The ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval from June 7.

