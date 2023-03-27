WPL 2023 Purple Cap Winner: 6 Players With The Most Wickets In The Tournament

Know the top 6 wicket-takers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.
Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews topped WPL’s highest wicket-taker chart with 16 wickets, eclipsing Sophie Ecclestone to win the purple cap for WPL 2023. Matthews has more 3-wicket hauls as opposed to Ecclestone and also has a better economy rate of 5.94.
With an economy rate of 6.61, Sophie Ecclestone from UP Warriorz is second on the WPL highest wicket-taker list for 2023. Ecclestone also has 16 wickets to her name this season.
With 15 wickets in 10 matches, Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr is the third-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023. At the end of the tournament, Kerr had one 3-wicket haul and an economy of 6.45.
Issy Wong of Mumbai Indians is fourth on this list with 15 wickets. The MI pacer burst into the Top 5 after bagging 3 wickets in the WPL finals against Delhi Capitals.
MI’s left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque has emerged as one of the stars of the inaugural WPL tournament. Ishaque scalped 15 wickets in 9 matches for Mumbai Indians during WPL 2023.
Gujarat Giants roped in Kim Garth after Deandra Dottin was ruled out from WPL 2023. Garth was impressive during the tournament with 11 wickets in her bag. She is also the second bowler in the WPL to claim a fifer.