World's Most Expensive Cities For Luxury Living

Asia remained the most costly region for luxury living for the fourth straight year.
The Julius Baer Lifestyle Index is based on a basket of 20 goods and services that represent discretionary purchases by HNWIs globally.
India's financial capital Mumbai was the only city from India that ranked in the world’s 25 most expensive cities by Julius Baer’s Lifestyle Index. Mumbai climbed six places as compared to last year when it ranked at 24th place.
The second-largest city in Florida climbed into the top 10 by moving up eight places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 18th most expensive city in the world.
The most populous city in Brazil climbed into the top 10 by moving up three places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 12th most expensive city in the world.
The capital of Taiwan continued to be in the top 10 most expensive cities but moved down three places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 5th most expensive city in the world.
The most populous city in UAE climbed into the top 10 by moving up seven places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 14th most expensive city in the world.
The sovereign city-state on the French Riviera is the only city in the top 10 which retained its place in 2023.
The most populous city in the USA climbed into the top 10 by moving up six places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 11th most expensive city in the world.
The capital of the United Kingdom continued to be in the top 10 most expensive cities list but moved down two places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 4th most expensive city in the world.
The special administrative region of China climbed up a place as compared to last year when it was ranked 4th most expensive city in the world.
The biggest city in China was the world's most expensive city last year. In 2023, it dropped down a place to rank as the 2nd most expensive city in the world.
Singapore surged to top the rankings as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living for the first time, it climbed up four places as compared to last year when it was ranked the 5th most expensive city in the world.