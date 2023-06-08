World Ocean Day 2023: 6 Documentaries To Watch On The International Day

On this important day, watch these movies that shed light on the critical state of our oceans.
World Oceans Day is observed every year on June 8 "to celebrate world’s shared ocean and our personal connection to the sea, as well as to raise awareness about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives and the important ways people can help protect it." Here are some documentaries to watch on this day:
'A Plastic Ocean' is a captivating adventure documentary filmed between 2012 and 2016, featuring explorers Craig Leeson and Tanya Streeter, along with a team of international scientists. The film sheds light on the causes and consequences of plastic pollution while also presenting viable solutions.
Where to watch - YouTube
'Mission Blue' focuses on the extraordinary life and impactful work of Sylvia Earle, an oceanographer, marine biologist, and environmentalist. The documentary delves into her deep connection with the ocean and her efforts to protect marine ecosystems.
Where to watch - Netflix
In 'Planet Ocean', a team of underwater cinematographers explores the intricate relationship between humanity and the vast ocean. The film showcases the beauty of the ocean and highlights our dependence on it while emphasizing the need for its preservation.
Where to watch - YouTube
'Sonic Sea' highlights the critical role of sound in the survival and well-being of marine creatures such as whales, sharks, and dolphins. The documentary addresses the detrimental effects of human-generated underwater noise on these fragile species and the alarming consequences it poses.
Where to watch - sonicsea.org
'The Story of Plastic' provides a comprehensive examination of the environmental devastation and human rights violations associated with the entire lifecycle of plastic.
Where to watch - Available for rent on Amazon
'Racing Extinction' is a thought-provoking documentary directed by Louie Psihoyos. Through the collaboration of activists, scientists, and others, the film raises awareness about humanity's impact on global biodiversity and the alarming possibility of losing a significant portion of the world's species.
Where to watch - Youtube