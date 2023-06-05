World Environment Day 2023: 5 Electric Vehicles To Buy In India

On the biggest international day for the environment, here are five electric vehicles you can purchase in India.
The booking for Ola S1 Air starts at a price of Rs 1,09,999, according to the information on Ola Electric website. It has a range of 125 km and a top speed of 85 km/h
Hero Vida V1 Pro offers a top speed of 80km/h and charging of 0-80% in less than 65 minutes at Rs 1,45,900. It has a range of 110 km.
The Tata Nexon EV has a range of 453 km and comes with fast charging. It is priced at Rs 16,49,000 (ex-showroom).
The price of Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a range of 315 km.
The price of MG Comet EV starts at Rs 7.98 lakh. The MG Comet EV needs just one charge to travel 200 km, according to the company.