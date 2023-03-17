Who Is Krithi Krithivasan, TCS' Next CEO?

In exactly six months, Krithi Krithivasan will take the helm of India’s largest I.T. services firm from Rajesh Gopinathan.

Updated On 11:35 AM IST

Company Man

A 'TCSian' for life, Krithivasan has spent his entire career at the I.T. major.

Legacy

Krithivasan has, over the past 30 years, held various positions in delivery, customer relationship management, and sales.

Role

Krithivasan, as president and global head, leads the all-important BFSI vertical of India’s I.T. bellwether. 

Education

Krithivasan is a graduate in mechanical engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and holds an M.Tech in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Road Ahead

Krithivasan will go through the transition process with Gopinathan and will be appointed as TCS's Chief Executive Officer in the next financial year.

