Who Is Krithi Krithivasan, TCS' Next CEO?

In exactly six months, Krithi Krithivasan will take the helm of India’s largest I.T. services firm from Rajesh Gopinathan.
A 'TCSian' for life, Krithivasan has spent his entire career at the I.T. major.
Krithivasan has, over the past 30 years, held various positions in delivery, customer relationship management, and sales.
Krithivasan, as president and global head, leads the all-important BFSI vertical of India’s I.T. bellwether.
Krithivasan is a graduate in mechanical engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and holds an M.Tech in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.
Krithivasan will go through the transition process with Gopinathan and will be appointed as TCS's Chief Executive Officer in the next financial year.