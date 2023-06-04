Top 8 Teams Who Have Won The Most Number Of ICC Trophies?

With just few days to go for WTC Final 2023, here is the list of teams who have won the most number of ICC trophies

Updated On 5:56 PM IST

Ahead of the World Test Championship Final which will take place on June 9, lets take a look at the teams which have won most number of ICC Trophies - ordered from few to most.

South Africa - Trophies won: 1

Competition: 1998 Champions Trophy

SA won the ICC Champions Trophy final on Nov 1, 1998 against West Indies - which was also the inaugural Champions Trophy tournament.

New Zealand - Trophies won: 2

Competitions: 2000 Champions Trophy & 2021 World Test Championship

NZ became the first nation to win the World Test Championship where they defeated India, the current 2022-23 finalist.

Sri Lanka - Trophies won: 3

Competitions: 1996 ICC World Cup, 2002 Champions Trophy, 2014 ICC T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka went on to win their maiden championship by defeating Australia by seven wickets in the final at Lahore.

England - Trophies won: 3

Competitions: 2010 ICC T20 World Cup, 2019 ICC Men's World Cup, 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

They are the current World champions in both ODIs and T20Is, as of May 2023, and were the first team to hold both titles concurrently.

Pakistan - Trophies won: 3

Competitions: 1992 Cricket World Cup, 2009 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy

The most recent and last ICC trophy win of Pakistan is the 2017 Champions Trophy where they defeated India by 180 runs.

India - Trophies won: 5

Competitions: 1983 Cricket World Cup, 2002 Champions Trophy, 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy

India won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 after defeating Pakistan in Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

West Indies - Trophies won: 5

Competitions: 1975 Cricket World Cup, 1979 Cricket World Cup, 2004 Champions Trophy, 2012 ICC T20 World Cup, 2016 ICC T20 World Cup

WI were the first-ever team to win the ICC World Cup in 1975 and they followed it up by winning the next edition as well in 1979.

Australia - Trophies won: 8

Competitions: 1987 Cricket World Cup, 1999 Cricket World Cup, 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2007 Cricket World Cup, 2006 Champions Trophy, 2009 Champions Trophy, 2015 Cricket World Cup, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

Out of all the cricketing countries, Australia has the most ICC trophy wins.

