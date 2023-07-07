Which Is The Most Beautiful City On Earth?

This question on Twitter which drew around 28 million views has received tons of pictorial responses which are worth checking out!

Updated On 10:25 PM IST, 07 Jul 2023

A Twitter user @Culture_Crit started a thread asking 'What is the most beautiful city on Earth?', many obliged and shared their answers along with some incredible sights. Lets take a look.

Prague, Czech Republic

Twitter user named @JeremyTate41 wrote 'Prague. It is so beautiful people question if it is real.'

Rome, Italy

Twitter user named @WoodworthPrep wrote 'Rome, because of all the layers of history piled one on top of the other.'

Cape Town, SA

Twitter user named @alexprocter101 wrote 'Cape Town a million times over.'

Florence, Italy

Twitter user named @lambruscov shared stunning view of Florence.

Berlin,Germany

Twitter user named @freedomregent wrote 'Berlin, the greenest and most interesting of cities, ever!'

Rovinj, Croatia

Twitter user named @thomasbsauer shared a stunning view of Rovinj.

Bern, Switzerland

Twitter user named @freedomregent wrote 'Bern, Switzerland. I felt like I had got into a time machine and landed in a fairy tale'.

Paris, France

Twitter user named @PKMfantasies spoke about three places Paris, Tel Aviv and Venice.

Sydney, Australia

Twitter user named @NickyWill100 wrote Sydney enters the group chat

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Twitter user named @IrelandsManc shared a breathtaking view of the city of Dubrovnik.

Barcelona, Spain

Twitter user named @jeffvcook shared an amazing view of the city of Barca.

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 7

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 7

Instagram Introduces Threads Dictionary To Help Users Know The New App
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe