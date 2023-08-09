WhatsApp New Feature: How To Share Your Screen During Video Calls?

WhatsApp told 'TechCrunch' that the new feature has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner.

Updated On 11:31 AM IST, 09 Aug 2023

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp users will now be able to share their screen during a video call on the platform. Here's how to use it:

Update Your WhatsApp

Make sure you have the most up-to-date version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

1. Start a Video Call

Initiate a video call with one or more people as you normally would.

2. Access the Share Feature

Once the video call is connected, you will see a new 'Share' icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the Share Icon

Tap on the 'Share' icon to activate the screen sharing feature.

4. Choose What To Share

You will be prompted to choose whether you want to share your entire screen or a specific application.

