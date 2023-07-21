Vivo Y27 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest phone from Vivo's Y-series.

Updated On 12:25 PM IST, 21 Jul 2023

Vivo Y27: Price

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo Y27: Key Specifications And Features

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

  • Battery: 5000 mAh (TYP)

  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 (Based on Android 13)

  • Screen: 16.86cm (6.64-inch)

  • Resolution: FHD+ (2388 × 1080)

  • Camera: Front 8 MP / Rear 50 MP + 2 MP

  • Colour Options: Burgundy Black /Garden Green

  • 44W fast charging

Vivo Y27: Availability

As per a NDTV Gadgets 360 report, the handset will be available via Vivo's online store, Flipkart, Amazon and partner retail stores.

