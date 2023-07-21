Vivo Y27 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest phone from Vivo's Y-series.
The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
Battery: 5000 mAh (TYP)
Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 (Based on Android 13)
Screen: 16.86cm (6.64-inch)
Resolution: FHD+ (2388 × 1080)
Camera: Front 8 MP / Rear 50 MP + 2 MP
Colour Options: Burgundy Black /Garden Green
44W fast charging
As per a NDTV Gadgets 360 report, the handset will be available via Vivo's online store, Flipkart, Amazon and partner retail stores.