Vivo Y200 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone in India.

Updated On 11:10 AM IST, 23 Oct 2023

Vivo Y200 5G: Price and Variant 

  • Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo Y200 5G: Key Specs And Features 

  • Night Portraits with Smart Aura Light

  • 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

  • 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Android Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

  • 44W Flash Charge

  • Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform

  • 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM

Vivo Y200 5G: Colour Variants 

This smartphone is available in Jungle Green and Desert Gold colour options.

Vivo Y200 5G: Availability

The Vivo Y200 5G smartphone can be purchased via Vivo's official website.

