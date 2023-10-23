Vivo Y200 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: Vivo Website
Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone in India.
Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.
Night Portraits with Smart Aura Light
16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display
64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Android Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
44W Flash Charge
Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform
8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM
This smartphone is available in Jungle Green and Desert Gold colour options.
The Vivo Y200 5G smartphone can be purchased via Vivo's official website.
