Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo Y17s Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Key Details

Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest smartphone in India.

Updated On 10:18 AM IST, 04 Oct 2023

Vivo Y17s: Price And Variants

  • Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant

  • Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo Y17s: Key Specs And Features

  • Camera - Rear: 50 MP + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 8 MP

  • 6.56-inch IPS LCD display

  • 5000 mAh battery

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

  • MediaTek Helio G85 processor

  • Operating System: Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13

  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo Y17s: Colour Variants

This Vivo smartphone is available in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colour options.

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo Y17s: Availability

This new smartphone is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo website and other offline Vivo partner stores.

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

More Stories

Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 3

These 5 Indian Whiskies Shine At The 'Whiskies Of The World' Awards 2023

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 3
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe