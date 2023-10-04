Vivo Y17s Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Key Details

Photo Credit: Vivo Website
Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest smartphone in India.
Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant
Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant
Camera - Rear: 50 MP + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 8 MP
6.56-inch IPS LCD display
5000 mAh battery
MediaTek Helio G85 processor
Operating System: Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13
Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
This Vivo smartphone is available in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colour options.
This new smartphone is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo website and other offline Vivo partner stores.
