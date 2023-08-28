Vivo V29e Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

All you need to know about Vivo's latest phone in the country.

Updated On 02:32 PM IST, 28 Aug 2023

Vivo V29e: Price And Variants

Vivo V29e - 8GB + 128GB variant - Rs 26,999

Vivo V29e - 8GB + 256 GB variant - Rs 28,999

Vivo V29e: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 64MP + 8MP | 50MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Snapdragon 695 Processor

  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Global

  • Fingerprint Sensor: In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Fast Charging: 44W (11V/4A)

  • Network Type: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Vivo V29e: Colour Options

The phone is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colour options. 

Vivo V29e: Availability 

The pre-booking for the smartphone has started via Flipkart and Vivo e-store. Vivo V29e will be available for sale in India starting September 7.  

