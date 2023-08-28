Vivo V29e Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

All you need to know about Vivo's latest phone in the country.
Vivo V29e - 8GB + 128GB variant - Rs 26,999
Vivo V29e - 8GB + 256 GB variant - Rs 28,999
17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display
64MP + 8MP | 50MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Snapdragon 695 Processor
Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Global
Fingerprint Sensor: In-display fingerprint sensor
Fast Charging: 44W (11V/4A)
Network Type: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
The phone is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colour options.
The pre-booking for the smartphone has started via Flipkart and Vivo e-store. Vivo V29e will be available for sale in India starting September 7.