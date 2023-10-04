Vivo V29 And Vivo V29 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Vivo Website
Here is all you need to know about the newly launched Vivo V29 series in India.
Rs 32,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
Rs 36,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant
Ultra Slim 3D Curved Display
Night Portrait with Smart Aura Light
50MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera
Wedding Style Portrait
80W FlashCharge
50MP OIS Night Camera
Ultra Slim 3D Curved Display
Sony Professional Portrait Camera
50MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera
80W FlashCharge
Pro Sports Mode
4nm Flagship Processor
Vivo V29 is available in Space Black, Himalayan Blue and Majestic Red colour options.
Vivo V29 Pro is available in Space Black and Himalayan Blue colour options.
Pre-booking for both the 5G smartphones will begin from Wednesday. As per reports, the Vivo V29 Pro will go on sale on October 10 while the V29 will be available from October 17. These phones will be sold via Vivo's official website, Flipkart and other retail stores.
