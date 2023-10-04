Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29 And Vivo V29 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

Here is all you need to know about the newly launched Vivo V29 series in India.

Updated On 01:34 PM IST, 04 Oct 2023

Vivo V29: Price And Variants

  • Rs 32,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 36,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29 Pro: Price And Variants

  • Rs 32,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 36,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29: Key Specs And Features

  • Ultra Slim 3D Curved Display

  • Night Portrait with Smart Aura Light

  • 50MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera

  • Wedding Style Portrait

  • 80W FlashCharge

  • 50MP OIS Night Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29 Pro: Key Specs And Features

  • Ultra Slim 3D Curved Display

  • Sony Professional Portrait Camera

  • 50MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera

  • 80W FlashCharge

  • Pro Sports Mode

  • 4nm Flagship Processor

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29 Series: Colour Variants

  • Vivo V29 is available in Space Black, Himalayan Blue and Majestic Red colour options.

  • Vivo V29 Pro is available in Space Black and Himalayan Blue colour options.

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

Vivo V29 Series: Availability

Pre-booking for both the 5G smartphones will begin from Wednesday. As per reports, the Vivo V29 Pro will go on sale on October 10 while the V29 will be available from October 17. These phones will be sold via Vivo's official website, Flipkart and other retail stores.

Photo Credit: Vivo Website

