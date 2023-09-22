Vivo T2 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Vivo
Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest mid-range 5G phone.
Rs 23,999 for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor.
120 Hz curved AMOLED display.
64MP primary camera + 2MP bokeh lens. Front camera: 16MP.
4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.
This Vivo smartphone is available in Dune Gold and New Moon Black colour options.
The first sale for this Vivo smartphone will start on September 29 at 7 PM. It will be sold via Flipkart and Vivo's official website.
