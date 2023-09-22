Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest mid-range 5G phone.

Updated On 02:08 PM IST, 22 Sep 2023

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 23,999 for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor.

  • 120 Hz curved AMOLED display.

  • 64MP primary camera + 2MP bokeh lens. Front camera: 16MP.

  • 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

  • Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Colour Variants

This Vivo smartphone is available in Dune Gold and New Moon Black colour options.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Availability

The first sale for this Vivo smartphone will start on September 29 at 7 PM. It will be sold via Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

