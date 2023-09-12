Virat Kohli: The King Of ODI Records

Let's take a look at some of the records broken by Kohli after the India-Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023.
Virat Kohli broke a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar during his scintillating knock against Pakistan on Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
Kohli became the fifth player in the history of ODI cricket to cross the 13,000 ODI runs milestone. Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya are the other players who achieved this feat before him.
Kohli became the quickest player in the history of ODI cricket to achieve this milestone. The record was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar with 321 innings, Virat reached the milestone in just 267 innings.
Kohli is the only batsman out of the top five ODI run-getters who has an average of 50+. After 267 ODI innings, Virat Kohli has an average of 57.62 with the next best being 44.83 which belongs to Sachin Tendulkar.
Virat Kohli has 47 ODI centuries against his name which at present is the second-best among these top run-getters. Once again, it's Sachin Tendulkar who holds this record with 49 ODI centuries against his name.
Kohli equalled another record during his unbeaten knock of 122 against Pakistan, he drew level with Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara with 41 not-outs against his name.
His innings of 122 runs in 94 balls meant Kohli improved his batting strike rate which stood at 93.79 after the game against Pakistan. The previous record was held by Sanath Jayasuriya who had the highest ODI batting strike rate of 91.20.