Virat Kohli Leads The Race Among The Top Run Scorers In ICC World Cup 2023

Find out who else is in contention for this coveted title and their impressive stats.
Only three matches are left to know who will be crowned the ODI World Champion. But there are some personal accolades as well for which many players of these qualified teams are still fighting for, one of which is the 'Top Run Scorer'. Let's take a look as to who are the current leaders.
Australia's opening batsmen already has 2 fifties and 2 centuries against his name. The semi-final against South Africa will present Warner a chance to move up the ladder and even secure first position (with another century), if other top batsmen fail to score any significant runs.
Indian captain already has 3 fifties and 1 century against his name. The semi-final against New Zealand will present Rohit a chance to move up the ladder and even secure first position, if other top batsmen (from India and New Zealand) fail to score any significant runs.
The 23-years-old Kiwi all-rounder has so far been the find of the tournament with already 3 centuries against his name. The semi-final against India will present him a chance to move up the ladder and even secure first position, if other top batsmen (from India) fail to score any significant runs.
This explosive opening batsman from SA, who recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket has already notched up a record 4 centuries. The semi-final against Australia will present him a chance to move up the ladder and even secure first position, if other top batsmen (from India and NZ) fail to score any significant runs.
Team India's Virat Kohli has been in prime form in this ODI World Cup and tops the table after having amassed a total of 5 fifties and 2 centuries in this World Cup. Kohli has already equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.
Apart from these 5 batsmen, the following players also have an outside chance considering they end up playing semi-finals and final.
Rassie van der Dussen: Runs scored, 442.
Mitchell Marsh: Runs scored, 426.
Shreyas Iyer: Runs scored, 421.
Daryl Mitchell: Runs scored, 418.