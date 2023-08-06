Viral Conjunctivitis: Symptoms & Prevention Tips To Be Aware Of As Pink-Eye Cases Surge

Updated On 09:15 PM IST, 06 Aug 2023

Conjunctivitis Cases On The Rise?

India is currently witnessing an outbreak of conjunctivitis. As cases across different parts of the country continue to rise sharply, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of India has listed out the symptoms & prevention tips of viral Conjunctivitis.

What is Conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis, also known as pinkeye, is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. It can be caused by allergies or a bacterial or viral infection.

Is Conjunctivitis contagious? 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with eye secretions or indirectly by towels, washcloths and other contaminated objects.

Conjunctivitis: Watch Out For These Symptoms

Pink/red-tinged eye irritation, watery eye discharge, mild pain, sore throat or runny nose, eye crustiness upon waking, swollen eyelids, eyelid swelling, green/yellow discharge and mild eye sensitivity are some of the symptoms of Conjunctivitis.

How To Prevent Conjunctivitis

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has shared the following prevention tips for conjunctivitis

Wash your hands before and after touching your eyes or face.

Minimise touching of shared surfaces, such as tabletops and doorknobs.

Do not share eye drops.

Avoid sharing towels, pillows and bed sheets.

Refrain from going to school or work until your eyes are no longer red.

We urge the citizens to follow these necessary precautions shared by the Health Ministry and consult local doctors on the treatment of Conjunctivitis.

