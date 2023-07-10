Vande Bharat Train Gets A New Makeover; Check Pics

Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train, gets new makeover with colors orange and grey

Updated On 04:51 PM IST, 10 Jul 2023

Vande Bharat gets new colours

Indian Railway's Vande Bharat has got a new colour orange and grey. The trains are being manufactured in Chennai.

Vande Bharat Express improvement features

About 25 safety and technical improvement features have been implemented in the next set of Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat New Features

Some of the features of Vande Bharat include seat reclining angle, better cushion for seats, better accessibility to mobile charging points than before, and extended footrest in the Executive Chair cars.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Vande Bharat

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said process of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version and Vande Metro Coaches are going in a very good phase

Vande Bharat's beginnings

In 2018-19, the country's first semi-high-speed train set known as the 'Vande Bharat Express' was rolled out

Vande Bharat trains in India

Currently, India has 27 Vande Bharat trains in white and blue colour. The 28th train will be in orange and grey.

More Stories

How To Prevent Mosquito Bites During Monsoon? Here Are 7 Tips

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 10

Oppo Launches Reno 10 Series 5G in India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe