Vande Bharat Train Gets A New Makeover; Check Pics

Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train, gets new makeover with colors orange and grey
Indian Railway's Vande Bharat has got a new colour orange and grey. The trains are being manufactured in Chennai.
About 25 safety and technical improvement features have been implemented in the next set of Vande Bharat Express
Some of the features of Vande Bharat include seat reclining angle, better cushion for seats, better accessibility to mobile charging points than before, and extended footrest in the Executive Chair cars.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said process of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version and Vande Metro Coaches are going in a very good phase
In 2018-19, the country's first semi-high-speed train set known as the 'Vande Bharat Express' was rolled out
Currently, India has 27 Vande Bharat trains in white and blue colour. The 28th train will be in orange and grey.