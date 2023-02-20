U.S President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ukraine and pledges additional military aid.
In a surprise visit, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zekenskiy.
The highlight of the visit was the $500 million military aid announced for Ukraine, which is fighting Russian forces since almost a year. The package includes artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and surveillance radars to help protect from aerial strikes and bombardments.
"One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America—and the world—stands with Ukraine," Biden tweeted.
"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Following his Ukraine Visit, Biden will visit Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda and other U.S. allies from NATO's eastern flank.