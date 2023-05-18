U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis: All You Need To Know

What’s U.S.' debt ceiling? Is the country going to default? Here's all you need to know.
The debt ceiling is the self-imposed limit on the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow to pay for services.
The current debt ceiling stands at $31.4 trillion, while the debt stands at roughly $30.1 trillion.
Apart from normal deficit, events like the 2001 and 2008 recessions, 2017 Trump tax cuts, and the pandemic have led to a significant increase in debt for the U.S.
U.S. could default on its obligations early next month—possibly as early as June 1 if the debt limit is not raised, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt obligations. Since 1960, Congress has increased the ceiling 78 times, most recently in 2021.
The U.S. Congress would need to pass legislation to either raise the limit or do away with the ceiling.